Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 35,272 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

