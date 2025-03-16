Lbp Am Sa Acquires New Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,034 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $129.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.65. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.58 and a 1 year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,086 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

