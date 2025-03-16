Lbp Am Sa Buys 3,357 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in ResMed by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. The trade was a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.82.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $224.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.19 and a 52-week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

