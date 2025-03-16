Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stock Holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,536 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PL. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 13.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 13.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 554,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 78,410 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 17.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $6.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.45. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

