Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $614.62.

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $576.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.87. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $445.63 and a 1-year high of $682.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 70,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 78,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

