Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-B) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.75. 869,539 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.