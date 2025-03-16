Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of L opened at $86.56 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $72.91 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,276,910.85. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

