Long Walk Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Long Walk Management LP increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 13.2% of Long Walk Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $36,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SEA by 33.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in SEA by 33.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in SEA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 848.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

