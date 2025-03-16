LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $74.24 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

