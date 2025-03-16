Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 6158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

