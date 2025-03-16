Malaga Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:MLGF)

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Malaga Financial Price Performance

MLGF opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. Malaga Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

