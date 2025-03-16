Marianne Budnik Sells 1,872 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 30th, Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $262.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.90. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

