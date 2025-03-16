Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3,379.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 759,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,392,000 after buying an additional 44,938 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,817.31. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $231.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $241.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

