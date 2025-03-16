Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

