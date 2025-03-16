MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $565,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,021.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,966.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,969.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

