MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

CMU opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $3.70.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

