Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

