MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Trading Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.13 and last traded at $52.10. 250,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 156,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $390.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.