Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE KYN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 700,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,831.40. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harrison James Little acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,600.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

