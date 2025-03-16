M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.03.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $225.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

