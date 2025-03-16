Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 33,496 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $63,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.34. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.35 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

