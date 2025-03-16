Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $51,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 7,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $167.00 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $162.84 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

