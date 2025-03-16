Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,731 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,128,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,474,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $161,553.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,295 shares in the company, valued at $32,145,630.30. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

WAB opened at $178.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $139.82 and a one year high of $210.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

