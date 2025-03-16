Nicholas Company Inc. Has $56.02 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $56,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

