Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,565 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $45,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $124,433,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 165.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after acquiring an additional 333,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,148,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,454 shares in the company, valued at $33,593,634. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,639 shares in the company, valued at $117,073,269. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,391 shares of company stock worth $50,053,371. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

