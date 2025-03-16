Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 12,768 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up about 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $71,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 3.0 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $231.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.56.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

