Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 1,560 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 159.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,303,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 458,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wendy’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,187,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 766,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.7 %

WEN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The business had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEN

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.