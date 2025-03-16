Ninepoint Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after acquiring an additional 877,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,209,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,667 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,452 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

