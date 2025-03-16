Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $7.43 Million in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,000. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for 1.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

