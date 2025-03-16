NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.75. 14,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 30,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

