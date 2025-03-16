one8zero8 LLC Acquires New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

