one8zero8 LLC Acquires Shares of 59,084 BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CII stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

