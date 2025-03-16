one8zero8 LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In other Vitesse Energy news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,304.35. This trade represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VTS stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 143.84%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

