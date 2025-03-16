one8zero8 LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $28.58 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

