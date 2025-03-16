Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 20,802 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10,269.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,029,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,921,000 after buying an additional 2,010,101 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,962,000 after buying an additional 418,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,681,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,630,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 895,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after buying an additional 812,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $60.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

