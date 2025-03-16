Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 5,279 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.