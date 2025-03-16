Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 5,279 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
