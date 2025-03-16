Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBS. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,581,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 441,156 shares during the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,955,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. Brown Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MBS stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

