Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,922 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after buying an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 33.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,185,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,231,000 after acquiring an additional 297,135 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Ingevity Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.53. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

