Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $232.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.91 and a twelve month high of $240.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

