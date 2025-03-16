Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,480 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

