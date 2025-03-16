Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 9,588 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 19,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.59 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

