Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a 50.0% increase from Perenti’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Perenti Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

