Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Earnings Results

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17,811.24% and a net margin of 96.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $475.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0171 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

