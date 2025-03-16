Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 3,500 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in BBB Foods by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,899,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in BBB Foods by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after acquiring an additional 490,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BBB Foods by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145,056 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

BBB Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BBB Foods stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BBB Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.