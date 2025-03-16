Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,333 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,106 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

