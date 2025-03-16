Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 550,000 Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $28,240.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,747.95. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,848.43. The trade was a 33.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,850 shares of company stock worth $4,288,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

