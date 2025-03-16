Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 3,277 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 3.3 %

JHG opened at $37.55 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Janus Henderson Group

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.