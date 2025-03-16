Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.41 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.7 %

TER opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

