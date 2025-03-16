Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3,389.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE ATEN opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

