Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Trading Down 0.1 %

FACTU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Profile

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

